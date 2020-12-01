CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
CAZ080-020000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ081-020000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
CAZ082-020000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
CAZ083-020000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ084-020000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to
25. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ085-020000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
302 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
