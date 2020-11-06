CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers early this morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon.
Chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph late this
morning, then shifting to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow
level 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2700 feet lowering to 2100 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early this
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2600 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early this
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early this
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet
lowering to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then chance
of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
3600 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3600 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph late
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
