CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Snow level 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Snow
level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows
15 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Colder. Lows 10 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
325 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early this afternoon, then
increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except
snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 4300 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
