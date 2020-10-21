CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Widespread
frost. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog and
frost early this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
329 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of frost and patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
