CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the shasta valley and northeast 10 to 15 mph

Elsewhere.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. In the shasta valley, light winds becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

309 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

