CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming

light, then becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late

this morning, then shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the

morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

348 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

