CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ081-182300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Smoke
this morning. Haze and patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming north around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ082-182300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this
morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late this afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers. Smoke early
this morning. Areas of smoke late this morning, then patchy smoke
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ083-182300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Smoke
early this morning. Areas of smoke late this morning, then patchy
smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon, then shifting
to the north late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ084-182300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Smoke
this morning. Areas of smoke early this afternoon, then patchy
smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming east around 5 mph early in the
afternoon shifting to the northeast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ085-182300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
304 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early this
afternoon. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
