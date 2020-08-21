CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early this morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then

becoming light well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming east

around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late

in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest

late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

early this morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north late in the morning, then shifting to the east early

in the afternoon shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

237 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of

smoke late this morning. Smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke in the evening, then haze and patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

