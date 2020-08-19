CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming sunny. Haze early this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Haze

early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning

and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

