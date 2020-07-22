CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

293 FPUS56 KMFR 220933

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

CAZ080-222300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-222300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ082-222300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ083-222300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ084-222300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ085-222300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

233 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

