CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

CAZ080-021100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming

light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-021100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning,

then shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-021100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late

evening and early morning, then shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ083-021100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-021100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ085-021100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1058 PM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

