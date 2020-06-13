CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south late in the morning, then shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet

rising to 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this morning, then chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

