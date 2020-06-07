CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020

_____

386 FPUS56 KMFR 070819

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

CAZ080-071100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-071100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-071100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ083-071100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-071100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-071100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

118 AM PDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather