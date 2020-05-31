CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
249 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast well after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
early this afternoon, then shifting to the north late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and early
afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming southeast around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to
the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
