CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
late this morning, then shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
408 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
