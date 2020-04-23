CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

CAZ080-231100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-231100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-231100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-231100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-231100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-231100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1149 PM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

late this evening, then slight chance of rain well after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

