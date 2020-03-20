CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
_____
247 FPUS56 KMFR 200932
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
CAZ080-202300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
$$
CAZ081-202300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
east around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the southeast.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast late in the morning, then becoming light early in the
afternoon becoming southeast around 5 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-202300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light winds
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-202300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph until early afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-202300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ085-202300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
232 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and
overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph until early
afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather