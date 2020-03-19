CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest late this morning, then shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then
shifting to the east well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
328 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers
likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
