CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Breezy. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Breezy. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Breezy. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Breezy. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

257 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

