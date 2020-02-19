CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

407 AM PST Wed Feb 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

