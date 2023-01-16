CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

100 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 12 ft at

11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12

ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening

to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds becoming 9 to 13 feet at

15 seconds Monday afternoon.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

