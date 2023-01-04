CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

combined seas 15 to 18 ft when conditions are worst. Gusts up

to 50 knots will be possible late Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM

and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward

60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 12 to 16 ft expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST

this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PST

THURSDAY...

combined seas 9 to 12 ft expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 2 PM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST

this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 2 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 2 PM PST Thursday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

combined seas 10 to 15 ft when conditions are worst. Gusts up

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

_____

