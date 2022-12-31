CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

216 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and steep seas.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

