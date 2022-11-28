CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

138 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning

to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

seas 8 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

seas 8 to 10 ft, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

seas 6 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather