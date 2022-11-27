CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 231 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 4 PM to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather