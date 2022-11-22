CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 208 AM PST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected. A few gusts may reach gale force in the northern waters. * WHERE...All areas north of Gold Beach. However, the worst conditions will be north of Cape Arago late this afternoon and evening. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather