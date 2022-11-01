CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

232 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

to around 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 feet expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas around 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts to around 35 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT early

this morning.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

11 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

