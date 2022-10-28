CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 231 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Saturday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Saturday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 to 15 seconds expected. Seas will be dominated by northwest swell. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather