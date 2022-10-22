CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 304 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather