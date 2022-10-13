CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

233 AM PDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...Wind gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

