CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep wind driven

seas 10 to 15 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and steep wind driven seas 6 to

10 ft.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning...Mostly beyond 3 NM from

shore, but to the coast near the capes from Sisters Rock south.

The Small Craft Advisory covers all other areas.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Wednesday, but winds and

seas will peak in the afternoons and evenings.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

