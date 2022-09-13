CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

234 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

