CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 250 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather