CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to

40 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather