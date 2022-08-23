CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 212 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have diminished below advisory level. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather