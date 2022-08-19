CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1247 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...All areas south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather