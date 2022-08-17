CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather