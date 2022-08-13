CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 242 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep wind wave dominated seas increasing to 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...South of Port Orford beyond 3 NM of shore. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather