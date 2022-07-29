CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

232 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have diminished providing confidence to allow the advisory

to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

