CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

244 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a

moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria and will continue to

diminish through the morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

