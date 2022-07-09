CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 217 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather