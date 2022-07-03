CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

238 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have diminished, allowing the advisory to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

