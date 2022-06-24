CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 259 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt this morning, then persisting through Saturday morning. Steep to very steep wind-driven seas 9 to 13 ft lowering to 8 to 11 feet. North winds 10 to 20 kt Saturday morning through Sunday morning with steep seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...For the Gale warning, beyond 3 nm of the coast from Port Orford southward. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, areas beyond 5 NM of shore from Gold Beach southward. The Small Craft Advisory covers all areas not covered by the Gale Warning or Hazardous Seas Warning, and all areas Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT this morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep to very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather