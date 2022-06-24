CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

259 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North gales 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt easing to

20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt this morning, then persisting

through Saturday morning. Steep to very steep wind-driven seas 9

to 13 ft lowering to 8 to 11 feet. North winds 10 to 20 kt

Saturday morning through Sunday morning with steep seas 5 to 8

feet.

* WHERE...For the Gale warning, beyond 3 nm of the coast from Port

Orford southward. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, areas beyond 5

NM of shore from Gold Beach southward. The Small Craft Advisory

covers all areas not covered by the Gale Warning or Hazardous

Seas Warning, and all areas Saturday morning through Sunday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT this morning. For

the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep to very steep seas could

capsize or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

