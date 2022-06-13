CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

235 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to around 35 kt

and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to around 25 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather