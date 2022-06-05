CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and

combined seas of 8 to 10 feet possible when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon

through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday

night.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up 35 kt and

combined seas of 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.

