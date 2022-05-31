CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

225 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

steep seas 7 to 9 ft at 7 to 9 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas from Cape Blanco southward.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

