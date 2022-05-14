CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

148 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

seas 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

