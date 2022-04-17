CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

236 AM PDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds expected.

For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40

kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 8 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas. For the Gale

Warning, all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 2 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep to very steep seas could

capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are

expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

