CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 252 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather