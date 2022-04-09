CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

247 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

13 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

11 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

